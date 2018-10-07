Plumlee provided four points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 21 minutes during Sunday's 113-94 loss to the Thunder.

Plumlee was one of three reserves to see 20-plus minutes. However, John Collins (ankle) and Dewayne Dedmon (ankle) were not able to give it a go, and this was likely the main reason Plumlee received so much time. Given the team's depth down low, Plumlee is unlikely to hold much value outside of the very deepest leagues.