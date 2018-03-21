Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Scores two points in Tuesday's win
Plumlee pitched in two points (1-2 FG) and two rebounds in 11 minutes during Tuesday's 99-94 win over the Jazz.
Plumlee had been a healthy scratch in each of the last three games, which speaks to the fact that the Hawks are prioritizing the development of the younger players. Even when Plumlee was averaging closer to 20 minutes per game back in December, he was nothing more than a low-end option in deeper leagues.
