Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Shifting back to bench role Tuesday

Plumlee will shift back to a bench role for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Plumlee has started the last five games, but hasn't been overly effective and has averaged just 5.4 points and 4.2 rebounds across 17.1 minutes. With Dewayne Dedmon (leg), John Collins (shoulder) and Mike Muscala (ankle) all still out, Plumlee should still see a slightly elevated role, though the Hawks are set to experiment with Tyler Cavanaugh in the top unit instead. That sends Plumlee back to a reserve role.