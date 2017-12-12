Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Shifting back to bench role Tuesday
Plumlee will shift back to a bench role for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Plumlee has started the last five games, but hasn't been overly effective and has averaged just 5.4 points and 4.2 rebounds across 17.1 minutes. With Dewayne Dedmon (leg), John Collins (shoulder) and Mike Muscala (ankle) all still out, Plumlee should still see a slightly elevated role, though the Hawks are set to experiment with Tyler Cavanaugh in the top unit instead. That sends Plumlee back to a reserve role.
More News
-
Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Marijuana citation dismissed•
-
Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Starting Saturday vs. Nets•
-
Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Makes season debut•
-
Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Ready to go Monday•
-
Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Recalled from G-League•
-
Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Will remain in G-League through Saturday•
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...