Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Starting at center Thursday

Plumlee will start at center for Thursday's game against the Pistons, Hawks play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun reports.

After starting five straight games, Plumlee shifted to a bench role Tuesday, with Tyler Cavanaugh picking up the start instead. Cavanaugh played well, but it appears the Hawks may like the matchup better with Plumlee against Andre Drummond and the Pistons Thursday. The Hawks are also welcoming John Collins (shoulder) back into the lineup, though he'll be limited off the bench. Either way, Collins return and Cavanaugh's recent uptick in play could cut into Plumlee's workload despite starting.