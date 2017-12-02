Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Starting Saturday vs. Nets
Plumlee will draw the start at center for Saturday's game against the Nets, Annie Finberg of the Hawks' official website reports.
Plumlee has played a combined 13 minutes in his first two games with the Hawks this season, though will draw the start Saturday out of necessity with Dewayne Dedmon (leg), John Collins (shoulder) and Mike Muscala (ankle) all sidelined. There's a strong chance he continues to do so while all three players are absent.
