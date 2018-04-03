Plumlee will get the start at center for Tuesday's matchup with Heat, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.

The start will mark Plumlee's first since Feb. 9. It is unclear why he is replacing Dewayne Dedmon in the middle, but the team may just be looking to see what they have in the big man as the season winds down. The situation at center could potentially continue to fluctuate down the stretch.