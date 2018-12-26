Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Still 'a ways away' from returning
Plumlee (knee) has progressed to shooting and low-impact work but remains "a ways away" from returning, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
It doesn't sound like Plumlee will be returning in the near future, leaving Dewayne Dedmon and Alex Len (back) as the only two true centers on the Hawks' roster. More updates on Plumlee's status should arrive as he continues to reach milestones in his recovery.
More News
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...