Plumlee (knee) has progressed to shooting and low-impact work but remains "a ways away" from returning, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

It doesn't sound like Plumlee will be returning in the near future, leaving Dewayne Dedmon and Alex Len (back) as the only two true centers on the Hawks' roster. More updates on Plumlee's status should arrive as he continues to reach milestones in his recovery.