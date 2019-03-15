Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Still out Saturday
Plumlee (knee) is out Saturday against the Celtics, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Plumlee began contact work recently, so a return is expected relatively soon. That said, he'll remain out until at least Sunday's game against the Magic.
More News
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.