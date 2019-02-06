Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Still out Thursday
Plumlee (knee) will remain out Thursday against the Raptors.
Despite being out since Jan. 2, Plumlee remains day-to-day. His next chance to take the floor arrives Saturday against the Hornets.
