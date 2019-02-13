Plumlee (knee) is out Thursday against the Knicks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

According to coach Lloyd Pierce, "[Plumlee] is getting another evaluation but he is progressing... He is still doing his individual work and getting shots up." The big man hasn't played since Dec. 31 against the Pacers, and it's unclear when he'll make his return.

More News
Our Latest Stories