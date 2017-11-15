Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Will remain in G-League through Saturday
Plumlee (quad) is slated to play two games with Hawks' G-League affiliate before being recalled, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Plumlee was assigned to the G-League earlier Wednesday and is now going to remain there through Saturday. That means Plumlee is slated to miss the Hawks next two games, with his first opportunity to make his 2017-18 debut next Monday against the Spurs. That will ultimately be determined by how his quad feels after the increase in activity, so continue to monitor his status moving forward.
More News
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.