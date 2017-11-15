Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Will remain in G-League through Saturday

Plumlee (quad) is slated to play two games with Hawks' G-League affiliate before being recalled, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Plumlee was assigned to the G-League earlier Wednesday and is now going to remain there through Saturday. That means Plumlee is slated to miss the Hawks next two games, with his first opportunity to make his 2017-18 debut next Monday against the Spurs. That will ultimately be determined by how his quad feels after the increase in activity, so continue to monitor his status moving forward.