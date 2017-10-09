Play

Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Will remain sidelined Monday

Plumlee (quad) will remain sidelined for Monday's preseason matchup with the Grizzlies, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Plumlee will be missing a third straight game Monday, as he's yet to shake a lingering quad injury. He'll look to return ahead of Thursday's preseason finale with the Mavericks, though the Hawks have yet to provide any sort of update on his progress. Plumlee should open the season in a backup role at center behind Dewayne Dedmon.

