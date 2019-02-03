Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Won't return Monday
Plumlee (knee) was ruled out for Monday's game against the Wizards, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Plumlee has been battled left knee soreness since the start of January and will miss his 17th straight game. The 30-year-old remains without an official return timetable with his next chance to retake the court coming Thursday against the Raptors.
