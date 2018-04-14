Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Worst free-throw shooting year
Plumlee managed 4.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.5 blocks over 55 games played with the Hawks during the 2017-18 NBA season.
Plumlee improved his points, rebounds and assists categories all from last year as he shot a decent 58.3 percent from the floor. However, the 28-year-old drained a career-low 45 percent from the free-throw line which might make teams take notice of next season. Plumlee is currently the third-highest paid Hawks' player and is bound to make $12.4 million in 2018-19.
More News
-
Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Headed to bench role•
-
Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Starting Tuesday•
-
Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Scores two points in Tuesday's win•
-
Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Heading to bench Sunday•
-
Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Grabs six boards in Monday's win•
-
Hawks' Miles Plumlee: Starting at center Thursday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....