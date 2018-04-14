Plumlee managed 4.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.5 blocks over 55 games played with the Hawks during the 2017-18 NBA season.

Plumlee improved his points, rebounds and assists categories all from last year as he shot a decent 58.3 percent from the floor. However, the 28-year-old drained a career-low 45 percent from the free-throw line which might make teams take notice of next season. Plumlee is currently the third-highest paid Hawks' player and is bound to make $12.4 million in 2018-19.