Gueye closed Sunday's 142-134 double-overtime victory over the 76ers with 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, one block and two steals over 23 minutes.

Gueye has now put up back-to-back double-digit scoring performances and has recorded both a steal and a block in both those games. His increased role may be due to Kristaps Porzingis (illness) being sidelined, but Gueye has taken advantage of the opportunity and will continue to do so if Porzingis remains out.