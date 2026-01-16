Gueye (ankle) is available for Thursday's game in Portland, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Gueye should be more involved in the rotation with Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) out again, so he's on the radar as a potential deep league streamer if you need some defensive stats. Over the past four games, Gueye has posted averages of 5.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.3 steals in 24.2 minutes per contest.