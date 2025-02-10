The Hawks recalled Gueye from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Monday.

Gueye will rejoin the Hawks for Monday's game in Orlando after he had been assigned to the G League ahead of Saturday's 125-111 win over the Wizards. The Hawks chose to hold the second-year big man out Saturday because he had already seen significant playing time in both of the previous two days, as he logged 34 minutes for College Park in Thursday's win over the Birmingham Squadron before joining Atlanta and producing 15 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks and two steals in 23 minutes in Friday's win over the Bucks. In the wake of his big performance Friday, Gueye may have made a case for a more permanent spot in the rotation, though he likely won't be in line for major minutes in Monday's game in any case since the Hawks have all of their key forwards and centers available aside from Jalen Johnson (shoulder).