Atlanta assigned Gueye (back) to the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Saturday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Gueye's assignment to College Park could indicate that the rookie is beginning to ramp up from a stress fracture in his lower back, which has sidelined him since the end of October. College Park's next game isn't until Wednesday, so Gueye may just be participating in the practices with the G League club for the next few days. Though Gueye isn't one of the Hawks' three two-way players, the rookie could eventually be eased back into game action at the G League level rather than with the NBA club.