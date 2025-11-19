Gueye chipped in 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block across 21 minutes during Tuesday's 120-112 loss to the Pistons.

Gueye recorded his first double-double of the season, hauling down a team-high 11 rebounds. Atlanta is battling a number of injuries to key players at the moment, resulting in outlier performances such as this. Prior to Tuesday, Gueye had scored a total of just 12 points in his previous four games, meaning he should be viewed as nothing more than a potential streaming candidate.