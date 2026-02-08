Gueye (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Saturday in the Hawks' 126-119 loss to the Hornets.

The second-year big man had appeared in each of the Hawks' last 17 games, but he saw that streak come to an end Saturday while head coach Quin Snyder went with Jock Landale and Asa Newell as the reserve options in the frontcourt as starting center Onyeka Okongwu (dental fracture) made his return from a four-game absence. While Gueye could supplant Newell as the team's preferred backup option at power forward in future games, the eventual return of Jonathan Kuminga (knee) at some point after the All-Star break will likely leave both Gueye and Newell outside of the rotation when Atlanta is at full strength.