Hawks' Mouhamed Gueye: Drops out of rotation
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gueye (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Wednesday in the Hawks' 135-120 win over the Mavericks.
Gueye had played at least four minutes in each of the Hawks' last 14 games, but with Atlanta having all of its key players available Wednesday, the third-year big man ended up dropping out of the rotation. He'll likely need at least one of Onyeka Okongwu, Jalen Johnson, Jonathan Kuminga or Jock Landale to miss time before recapturing a meaningful role off the bench.
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