Gueye was ejected during the fourth quarter of Monday's game against Minnesota, Chris Hine of the Minnesota Star Tribune reports. He'll exit with 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and seven rebounds over 20 minutes.

Gueye's productive night off the bench came to an abrupt end after he and Naz Reid were involved in a heated scuffle at the 11:52 mark of the fourth quarter, resulting in both players being ejected. Onyeka Okongwu, Jock Landale and Asa Newell will handle the post minutes the rest of the way Monday.