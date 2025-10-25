Gueye produced 13 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and three turnovers in 30 minutes off the bench during Friday's 111-107 win over Orlando.

Gueye got some extended run in this one with Kristaps Porzingis (illness) unavailable and both Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu dealing with foul trouble, and he made the most out of the opportunity. He brought some great energy and grit to the second unit, but it's worth noting he only saw five minutes off the bench in the season opener when Porzingis was healthy. There's a lot of talent here, but he's currently buried on the depth chart.