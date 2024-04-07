Gueye (elbow) recorded zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one rebound over four minutes in Saturday's 142-110 loss to the Nuggets.

Gueye checked in for Jalen Johnson with 3:43 remaining in the fourth quarter and played the rest of the game as the Hawks essentially conceded defeat in the blowout loss. The late cameo marked Gueye's first appearance for Atlanta since Oct. 30, after he missed extended time first due to a stress fracture in his back and more recently due to a UCL sprain in his right elbow. He should be active for Atlanta the rest of the season, though he may need at least one of Clint Capela, Jalen Johnnson, De'Andre Hunter or Bruno Fernando to miss time before he's included in the rotation.