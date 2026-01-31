site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hawks' Mouhamed Gueye: Gets starting nod
RotoWire Staff
Gueye will start Saturday's game against Indiana, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Gueye will replace Christian Koloko in the first unit with Onyeka Okongwu (dental) out once again. Gueye is worth a look as a short-term streaming option with this news.
