Gueye logged 15 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), four rebounds, one block and three steals across 32 minutes during Saturday's 129-124 loss to the Pacers.

Gueye turned in a solid two-way performance, scoring at least 15 points for just the second time this season, while also matching his season-high with four combined steals and blocks. With Onyeka Okongwu (mouth) set to miss at least another game, Gueye is someone to consider for streaming purposes, specifically for those in need of cheap defensive stats.