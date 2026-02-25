Gueye produced six points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and two steals over 18 minutes during Tuesday's 119-98 victory over Washington.

Gueye moved into the starting lineup for the second half, replacing Jalen Johnson, who was ruled out after just seven minutes due to a hip injury. Gueye subsequently grabbed double-digit boards for the first time in his past 21 games, putting him on the radar as a streaming consideration, should Johnson be forced to miss additional time.