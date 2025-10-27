Gueye will return to the second unit for Monday's game in Chicago, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Gueye was able to earn a starting nod with both Kristaps Porzingis (illness) and Jalen Johnson (ankle) missing in action Saturday, but those guys are back and starting Monday, which will significantly impact Gueye's minutes. As a member of the reserves, Gueye isn't an attractive target in most 12-team formats.