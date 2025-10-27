default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Gueye will return to the second unit for Monday's game in Chicago, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Gueye was able to earn a starting nod with both Kristaps Porzingis (illness) and Jalen Johnson (ankle) missing in action Saturday, but those guys are back and starting Monday, which will significantly impact Gueye's minutes. As a member of the reserves, Gueye isn't an attractive target in most 12-team formats.

More News