Gueye (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against Portland.

Gueye is managing a right lateral ankle sprain that puts his availability for Thursday in question. Primarily a reserve this season, the big man has seen solid playing time recently, averaging 24.0 minutes, 5.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.8 assists over the past four games. With Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) already ruled out, Gueye's potential absence would leave Atlanta thin in the frontcourt.