Gueye amassed 21 points (8-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block across 34 minutes in Saturday's 122-102 win over the Lakers.

Gueye got the starting nod for the injury-plagued Hawks, posting a team- and career-high 21 points. He also knocked down four three-pointers for just the second time in his career. Additionally, the 22-year-old dished out a career-high mark in assists after totaling eight in his first nine regular-season appearances. He'll likely continue to provide a spark off the bench, though Gueye is a likely candidate to step into the starting five whenever Jalen Johnson (quadriceps) is sidelined.