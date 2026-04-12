Gueye is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Heat due to right shoulder inflammation.

The Hawks are resting several key players for Sunday's regular-season finale, including Onyeka Okongwu (finger), Jalen Johnson (rest) and Jonathan Kuminga (knee). Gueye was slated to take on an elevated role, but his status is now in jeopardy due to his injury. If he's unable to play against the Heat, then more minutes would be available for Tony Bradley, Christian Koloko and Asa Newell.