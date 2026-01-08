Gueye supplied 10 points (3-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and four steals over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 117-100 win over the Pelicans.

With Onyeka Okongwu (illness) sidelined Wednesday, the Hawks let Gueye loose with the starters, and he delivered. He posted his second double-double of the season and set a new career-high mark in steals (4). Kristaps Porzingis is likely to have reduced workloads going forward, so Gueye could be able to build some momentum from this eruption.