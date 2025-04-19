Gueye notched three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 15 minutes during Friday's 123-114 overtime Play-In Game loss to the Heat.

Despite starting, Gueye received less playing time than Caris LeVert, Georges Niang and Terance Mann in Friday's season-ending overtime loss. Gueye spent a large portion of the 2024-25 campaign in the G League but became a significant part of the Hawks' rotation once Jalen Johnson (shoulder) went down with a season-ending injury. Gueye averaged 6.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 33 appearances, including 28 starts.