Gueye will come off the bench in Monday's game against Memphis, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Dominick Barlow will supplant Gueye in the starting five Tuesday, marking his first contest coming off the bench since Feb. 7. In seven consecutive starts, the forward had averaged 4.4 points and 1.9 rebounds across only 13.7 minutes per contest.
