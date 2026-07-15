Hawks' Mouhamed Gueye: Out 3-to-4 months with foot injury

Gueye underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a fractured left foot that he suffered during a workout last week, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Gueye will be re-evaluated by medical staff in 3-to-4 months, which means he'll miss all of training camp and preseason and likely the start of the 2026-27 regular season. It's a brutal blow for the fourth-year big man, given that the Hawks used the No. 23 overall pick of the 2026 NBA Draft to select St. John's product Zuby Ejiofor. Gueye's absence means Ejiofor will have more opportunities in the preseason, and the rookie could establish a key role off the bench behind Onyeka Okongwu and projected backup center Jock Landale (ankle).