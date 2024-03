Gueye suffered a UCL sprain in his right elbow during Tuesday's G League game against the Indiana Mad Ants and will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days. The Hawks also recalled Gueye from the College Park Sky Hawks on Friday.

Gueye has made just two NBA appearances for the Hawks this season. According to Gueye's return timetable, he is in danger of missing the rest of the G League regular season, which ends on March 30.