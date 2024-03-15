The Hawks announced Friday that Gueye suffered a UCL sprain in his right elbow during his appearance Tuesday in the G League College Park Skyhawks' 102-99 loss to Indiana Mad Ants and will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days.

Atlanta recalled Gueye from the G League after announcing the news of his injury, as he'll be monitored by the NBA training staff while he contends with the elbow injury. Gueye looks to be in danger of missing the rest of the G League regular season, which ends March 30. However, he could return at some point over the final two weeks of the NBA regular season.