Gueye (back) continues participating with the G League's College Park Skyhawks and he will travel with the Hawks throughout the coming week while he continues his rehab.

Gueye's modified practices presumably entail limited-contact drills and conditioning activities. The 21-year-old appears set to remain listed as out for road games Wednesday and Friday in Boston and Philadelphia, respectively. Depending on how Gueye's rehab goes during the Hawks' road trip, he could be available when the team begins its two-game homestand Saturday versus the Rockets.