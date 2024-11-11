site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: hawks-mouhamed-gueye-recalled-from-g-league-466874 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Hawks' Mouhamed Gueye: Recalled from G League
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Atlanta recalled Gueye from the College Park Skyhawks on Monday.
Gueye is expected to bounce back and forth between the NBA and G League for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 8 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 9 min read