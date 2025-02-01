Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Gueye isn't in the starting five for Saturday's game versus the Pacers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Gueye will be replaced by Dominick Barlow in the starting lineup Saturday. Gueye is averaging 2.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 10.0 minutes during his three appearances coming off the bench this season.

More News