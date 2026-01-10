Gueye is not in the Hawks' starting lineup against the Nuggets on Friday, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Gueye made his fourth start of the season Wednesday against the Pelicans, finishing with 10 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, four steals and two blocks over 31 minutes. Despite the impressive stat line, the third-year pro will revert to a bench role Friday due to the return of Onyeka Okongwu, though Gueye should still have a sizeable reserve role in the absence of Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles).