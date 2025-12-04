Gueye ended Wednesday's 115-92 loss to the Clippers with zero points (0-2 FG), six rebounds and one steal across 23 minutes.

Gueye saw some increased opportunity as a starter Wednesday, but he failed to make the most of it, missing both of his shot attempts in a scoreless performance. He's gone 0-for-5 from the floor over the past two games, so he's clearly slumping at the moment. Expect him to return to a reserve role Friday against the Nuggets.