Gueye was selected 39th overall by the Celtics in the 2023 NBA Draft, but he was redirected to the Hawks.

Gueye showed tremendous improvement during his second season at Washington State, averaging 14.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.8 blocks. He'll need to fill out his frame, but the 20-year-old center projects to be a rim runner with above average scoring and playmaking skills. With Clint Capela and Onyeka Okongwu at center in Atlanta, it's hard to see Gueye getting any meaningful minutes as a rookie.