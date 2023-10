Gueye had 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a steal across 17 minutes off the bench in Thursday's 103-102 preseason win over the Grizzlies.

The 39th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft is not expected to see regular rotation minutes once the regular season begins, and the most likely scenario for him will be to open the season in the G League. That said, he showed flashes of his potential in this one and is likely to continue seeing minutes in the preseason.