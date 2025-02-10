Gueye is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Magic.
Gueye will get the nod at power forward in this contest and will be starting for the third time over his last four outings. The second-year forward is averaging 9.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game in his last four games.
