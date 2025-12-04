Gueye is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Gueye is getting the start with Jalen Johnson (calf) unavailable, and he'll be joined in the first unit by Dyson Daniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Zaccharie Risacher and Onyeka Okongwu. As a starter this season, Gueye has posted averages of 16.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 3.0 triples, 1.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per contest.