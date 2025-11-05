Gueye accumulated five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and three blocks across 18 minutes during Tuesday's 127-112 victory over the Magic.

Gueye continues to play a decent-sized role for the second unit in Atlanta. Across eight appearances, he's averaging 6.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.9 blocks in 15.5 minutes per contest. At least while Atlanta's frontcourt is intact, Gueye's fantasy appeal will be limited to deeper formats.