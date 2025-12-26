site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Hawks' Mouhamed Gueye: Upgraded to available
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gueye (shoulder) is available for Friday's game against the Heat.
Gueye is set to return from a one-game absence for Atlanta. Over his last five games, he's averaging 3.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks.
