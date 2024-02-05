Gueye (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Clippers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Though Atlanta recalled Gueye from the G League's College Park Skyhawks after he took part in practice with the affiliate, the rookie big man will remain out Monday while he continues his recovery from a low back stress fracture. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to make his first appearance for the Hawks since Oct. 30, but his next chance to do so will be Wednesday against Boston.