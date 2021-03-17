Knight finished Tuesday's win over Houston with 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and a block in 22 minutes.

With Clint Capela (heel) sitting out, the Hawks once again slid John Collins up to center, while Knight filled in as the top option off the bench. Over the last two games sans Capela, he's compiled 31 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal in 45 total minutes. If Capela continues to miss time, Knight could remain an intriguing, albeit relatively low-ceiling, fantasy option in deeper formats.